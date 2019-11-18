Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In Lace-Up Orange Swimsuit In Sexy New Video

Nicole Scherzinger took to her popular Instagram page to share a sexy video of herself lounging on a pool raft in style. As those who follow the former Pussycat Doll on Instagram know, Nicole is no stranger to flaunting her killer figure in a wide range of NSFW outfits, including bikinis and other sexy swimwear. In the most recent video that was shared on her page, Scherzinger sizzled in one of the hottest swimsuits to date.

In the caption of the image, Scherzinger told fans that she was promoting Tubi, a free streaming service that is similar to Netflix. The video started off with the singer floating around in a pool while showing off her sculpted figure. While clad in a sexy orange swimsuit that featured a lace-up front, the singer’s killer legs were also on display. The 41-year-old accessorized her look with gold earrings and a long, gold necklace.

She wore her long, dark locks down and slightly wet while stunning in a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the short clip, the television personality chatted with a therapist in the pool as she explained that she was done with the drama before going on to plug Tubi.

Scherzinger did not tag specifically where she was in the video, but she looked to be in a location that’s warm year-round. The post has only been live on her page for a little under an hour, but it’s already earning the black-haired beauty plenty of attention from her fans, racking up over 5,000 likes and well over 100 comments. Some of the singer’s fans took to the photo to let The Masked Singer star know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more simply commented on the shot to express their opinions on Tubi.

“Will definitely check that out. Btw, this just makes me realize how much I want you to do movies. Love your acting skills! And you look insanely good as always!” one Instagram user raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

Loading...

“You’re literally a whole mood,” a second social media user commented.

“Omg I love you so much,” another commented, adding a few heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the social media sensation sizzled in another sexy look, this time one that was a little more fancy. In the photo, Scherzinger showed off her hourglass figure while clad in a floor-length black gown that featured mesh cutouts. That post garnered over 102,000 likes.