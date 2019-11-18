Halsey Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Wearing Loose Romper As Evan Peters Rubs Her Belly

Halsey has sparked pregnancy rumors after she was recently spotted in a loose romper while boyfriend, actor Evan Peters, rubbed her belly, according to TMZ.

On Sunday, November 17, Halsey was seen out and about in Santa Monica with Peters when a photographer captured the two with their hands on her stomach. In the photo, Halsey wore a loose-fitting one-piece that further added to the suspicion that she may be carrying her first child.

During their outing, the couple enjoyed some time at the beach and engaged in some serious PDA sessions, according to the report.

The news has Halsey fans talking on social media. The rumor is particularly surprising considering that Halsey and Peters have only been dating for about a month or so, as per TMZ. The couple went public last month.

Before getting together, Halsey had been in a brief relationship with Yungblud before moving on to Peters, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. Prior to that, she was in an on-again, off-again romance with G-Eazy, which generated a lot of media attention.

Meanwhile, Peters — who is best known for his work on American Horror Story— was in a long-term relationship with actress Emma Roberts. The couple got engaged but ended their near seven-year relationship earlier this year, as per The Inquisitr report.

Evan Peters cradles Halsey’s stomach in new PDA photos https://t.co/oZ1Fl6ZG2K pic.twitter.com/vy3JTllGVb — Page Six (@PageSix) November 18, 2019

While Halsey and Peters have been dating for a short amount of time, the singer has previously declared her attraction for him on her Twitter account. As per The Inquisitr, Halsey had been penning tweets about Peters as far back as 2012.

“Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers…” she wrote in November 2012.

Two years after that tweet, Halsey revealed that her crush on the actor was still very much alive in yet another tweet.

“I’m a f*cking liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f*ck!” she tweeted in 2014, according to The Inquisitr.

Halsey has yet to confirm or deny the rumors. The singer has been posting work-related content to her social media that show no indication of a baby bump. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her cover shoot for Elle Australia, in which she rocked a crop top and pants that tease a bit of her stomach. This photo could have been taken several months ago, so curious fans will just have to sit tight and wait for any confirmation of baby news.