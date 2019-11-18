‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Billy Gets Angry

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday brings some help for Connor as he tries to move forward after Simon Black held him hostage. Plus, Billy projects his anger onto Kyle.

Adam (Mark Grossman) took Connor (Judah Mackey) to see a childhood trauma specialist, but the little boy refused to talk. When they went home, Adam reached out to Sharon (Sharon Case), and she agreed to a playdate with Connor, during which Connor opened up to her a bit. Before she left, Sharon said that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam spending more time together would give Connor the stability that he needs to get through this challenging time in his life.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) expressed a worry to Chelsea, saying that Adam was always in their lives. However, Chelsea pointed out that Adam will always be Connor’s father, which means as long as Nick and Chelsea are together, Adam will be there, too. Even so, Nick promised to keep Chelsea safe. Before that, Chelsea told Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) that she feels guilty about Nick dropping out of his campaign because of her.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick talked. She urged her brother not to give up on his dreams so quickly, and she decided to keep her campaign button just in case Nick changed his mind. Victoria also encouraged Nick to distance himself from Chelsea. Additionally, Nick tried to talk to Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) in prison.

Meanwhile, at Devon’s (Bryton James), he told Cane (Daniel Goddard) that Chance (Danny Boaz) didn’t hire Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to be his lawyer. Something shady happened with Katherine Chancellor’s will, and Devon threatened Cane. However, Cane swore that he had nothing to do with any shadiness, and that the pages from the will were authentic.

Later, Jill (Jess Walton) called, and she told Devon that she’d tracked Colin (Tristan Rogers) down in the Maldives. Chance booked a flight, and they both went to find Colin, seeking to get the truth about what type of con he’s trying to pull on Devon.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) clashed over Jabot. Billy had nothing but grief to give his nephew about running the family business together, but then Billy remained calm in front of Adam. Billy told Victoria that he worried that maybe he’s projecting his anger at Adam onto Kyle. Victoria agreed that this could be the case. After he visited his therapist, Billy apologized to Kyle, but Kyle wasn’t quite sure what to make of his uncle’s epiphany.