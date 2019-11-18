Tana Mongeau Teases In A Holiday Thong In New Instagram Photos

Tana Mongeau left little to the imagination in a recent Instagram post.

The social media influencer, who is also Bella Thorne‘s ex-girlfriend, celebrated Christmas early by sharing two images of herself in almost nothing but a red thong.

Her 4.8 million Instagram followers were treated to the photos this past weekend, where they racked up close to 700,000 likes at the time of this writing.

“i want this under my tree,” one user replied.

“Just imagine being as beautiful as her,” another fan commented, followed by two crying emoji.

“So you didn’t come to play, you came to Sleigh,” quipped a third follower.

A fourth user posted the Santa emoji with an arrow pointing to him. “asking this guy for you this year,” they wrote.

In the first of two pictures, Mongeau, 21, posed on a red floor with her back turned to the camera, derrière on full display. She slightly arched her back as she put a red gloved hand on the floor to steady herself. Wrapped in Christmas lights, her platinum blond hair cascaded down her back. The top of her head was nestled in a festive Santa hat. Mongeau also rocked red patent leather stiletto boots. She wore faux lashes, a sparkle of highlighter, and her lips were puckered in a holiday-red pout.

In the second photo, Mongeau looked away from the camera, left arm held high in the air. She was still in a tangle of holiday lights, but from this angle, fans could clearly see the holiday ribbons on each side of her festive underwear. It also gave followers a better image of her lacy red gloves, though the focus was clearly elsewhere.

Mongeau, who is currently married to Jake Paul but dated Bella Thorne for more than a year, recently addressed comments from fans who claimed that she uses too much FaceTune on her pictures.

According to Seventeen, it was clear that one of Mongeau’s recent posts from the People’s Choice Awards had been heavily edited using the portrait-editing app. Fans took notice and many called out the YouTube influencer for making her face look so different in the picture that she was practically unrecognizable.

Seemingly in response to the backlash, Mongeau posted a photo of herself from the same event — only without nearly as much editing done.

“swipe for a pic of me (with less facetune than last time) cause i’m narcissistic,” she wrote in the caption.