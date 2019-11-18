‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Are Planning To Televise Their Wedding

Porsha Williams is moving past Dennis McKinley's cheating scandal.

Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Dennis McKinley, may have reportedly admitted to cheating on her during a recent therapy session on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but that isn’t stopping the longtime reality star from planning her dream wedding.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine, Williams revealed during a BravoCon event in New York City on Saturday that she and McKinley were planning to get married on television despite their messy cheating scandal that began to play out on Season 12.

Fans will “hopefully see me get married on television,” Williams shared with a sold-out crowd as she sat beside her co-stars.

While many fans have been taken aback by the news of McKinley cheating, which he denied over the summer when news of their temporary breakup was first reported, Williams decided to keep her family intact and now hopes to share her story of forgiveness with her Real Housewives of Atlanta audience.

“By them seeing him take responsibility, me learning to forgive — all of that is something that will hopefully empower them,” she explained.

Williams and McKinley began dating in 2018 and confirmed they were engaged and expecting their first child later that year. Then, in March of this year, Williams gave birth to their daughter, Pilar Jhene. She split from McKinley just months after Pilar was born.

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Williams was seen addressing her months-long split from McKinley after it was revealed that he had supposedly slept with another woman while Williams was pregnant.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams confirmed she and McKinley’s engagement was back on during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. At the time, Williams also said that despite the hardships she and McKinley went through on the show, she was happy about where her story led her and their family.

“We’re engaged and we’re doing really good,” Williams revealed to the outlet. “We’re doing the work that needs to be done to have a great foundation and build an amazing family for us.”

According to Williams, she’s far from excited to relive everything she and McKinley went through over the past several months but intends to have her fiancé watch the upcoming episodes because she believes he should.

“I think that it’ll even give him a whole other side of what I was going through, and he can see how we were talking to each other,” she explained.