‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Holiday Happiness Brings Family Together

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of November 18 and beyond bring several familiar faces back to Genoa City as families gather for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season. Plus, at least one bad guy is going away for a while.

It looks like Simon Black’s (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) reign of terror was short-lived on the show. She Knows Soaps reported that the General Hospital alum’s last day as Genoa City’s newest bad guy was last week, on November 12. The GCPD took him away after the hostage situation at the Grand Phoenix Hotel, and it seems like they may throw the book at him and put him away for a while. However, there’s always the possibility that Simon will show up sometime in the future to exact revenge because he certainly did not leave with what he came for.

Meanwhile, Fenmore Baldwin (Zach Tinker) is coming back home to see Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) for the holidays. For a while now, Fen has been on tour for Devon’s (Bryton James) record label. However, he became part of Adam’s (Mark Grossman) attempt to blackmail Michael when Adam had pictures of Fen using illegal drugs. Lauren left Genoa City this fall to help Fen get into rehab, and she returned with an excellent report on their son. Now, presumably, he is doing well and will be in town to celebrate with his family. It’s unclear if Fen will stick around for a while or not, though.

Fen isn’t the only person returning to Genoa City for the holidays. Alyvia Alyn Lind brings her on-screen alter ego Faith Newman back from boarding school. Plenty has happened since Faith went away, and while she’s sure to hug her grandpa Victor’s (Eric Braeden) neck, she might also wring his neck for making her believe he’d passed away earlier this fall.

Finally, this week, Jill (Jess Walton) makes a stunning discovery about her ex-husband Colin (Tristan Rogers). The actor, who does double duty on General Hospital as Robert Scorpio, recently discussed Colin’s return to the show.

“This didn’t happen overnight. This took a while to put together because I was more protective of GH, and I didn’t want to start anything on Y&R, especially when it was for a short-term thing. So finally, we said, ‘Look, I’ve got a dark period coming up on GH for five days, so it’s either then or not at all.’ After that, it was all worked out. It came together pretty quickly, and I’m very happy about that.”

It looks like Colin’s return to the storyline is brief, and his future on the show is cloudy, given that Daniel Goddard, who portrays Colin’s son Cane on Y&R, is leaving the show.