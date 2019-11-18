Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds To Barack Obama: ‘We Are Bringing The Party Home’

Former United States President Barack Obama recently spoke to a room of wealthy liberal donors and warned the Democratic presidential candidates about going too far left. He also suggested that public opinion may not align with “certain left-leaning Twitter feeds” or “the activist wing of our party,” which many interpreted as a shot at progressive New York City Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The 30-year-old congresswoman took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to Obama’s comments, saying that the Democratic Party is returning to its roots, Common Dreams reported.

“I want to be the party of the New Deal again. The party of the Civil Rights Act, the one that electrified this nation and fights for all people,” she tweeted. “For that, many would call us radical. But we aren’t ‘pushing the party left,’ we are bringing the party home.”

Ocasio-Cortez included a campaign ad for Bernie Sanders in her tweet, which also addressed criticisms of the Sanders’ campaign pushing the party too far left. The progressive firebrand has endorsed the Vermont Senator in the Democratic presidential primary and recently campaigned with him in Iowa, where they pushed the Green New Deal.

At one point in the ad, Ocasio-Cortez speaks to Iowans in a living room about the Sanders campaign.

“This is about a people’s movement in the United States, and this campaign is a part of that and electing Bernie Sanders is the beginning of a transformational movement in the “direction of working people in America.”

“It’s time that we become the party of FDR again. It’s time for us to become the party of the Civil Rights Act again. It’s time for us to become the party that fights for queer liberation again, the anti-war party, a party that establishes peace and prosperity.” –@AOC pic.twitter.com/8APqzdFiNV — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 16, 2019

Although Obama’s comments mark the first time he has gotten involved in the Democratic presidential primary, Ocasio-Cortez has jumped into the fray on many occasions. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently took a shot at “plutocratic, long-shot, very-late presidential bids,” such as Tom Steyer and Deval Patrick, as well as Michael Bloomberg, who is reportedly planning to jump into the race.

Loading...

According to Ocasio-Cortez, the money funneled into such campaigns would be better invested in “winning majorities of state legislatures” across the country.

Outside of the Democratic race, Ocasio-Cortez has been highly critical of President Donald Trump and his administration. Per the Southern Poverty Law Center, leaked emails reportedly coming from top White House adviser Stephen Miller were revealed. As the SPLC blog Hatewatch claims, said emails contained several references to white nationalist conspiracy theories, some allegedly endorsed by Miller. Following these claims surrounding Miller’s emails, Ocasio-Cortez promoted a petition calling for Miller’s resignation. The petition currently has over 45,000 signatures, with a goal of 50,000.

Ocasio-Cortez suggested that Miller is “controlling” U.S. immigration policy and has blasted the Trump administration for such policies, including the family separation policy that divided thousands of children from their parents at the border.