A Family Is Searching For The Grieving Strangers Who Gave Their Daughter A Priceless Gift At Walt Disney World

'The fact that they choose Belle without knowing her struggles in life brings tears to my eyes,' said the girl's mother.

A Massachusetts family is using the internet to try to locate a set of grieving parents who gave their daughter a precious gift at Walt Disney World, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

They call it The Most Magical Place On Earth for a reason: Walt Disney World is the place where magic happens. Most of the time it’s via the extra-hard work put in by the thousands of cast members (employees) who are trained from their first day to go the extra mile for guests whenever they can. But sometimes, that magic is made by other guests.

Just ask the Geiselman family of North Andover, Massachusetts. Back in late October, the family was checking out the newly-opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park. After a long day of taking in the sights, wrote mom Kara Geiselman in a Facebook post, the family was exhausted. Dad Kyle had gone off to throw something in the trash, with their five-year-old daughter, Belle, in tow.

As sometimes happens with over-excited little children, Belle wasn’t looking where she was going and almost ran into another couple.

“The couple stopped in their tracks and Kyle apologized to them for her carelessness,” Kara wrote.

Only instead of being irritated, the couple struck up a conversation with Kyle. First, they asked if Belle liked gold. Confused, Kyle said “yes.” Then, the couple asked for Kyle’s permission to give Belle something. That “something” turned out to be a gold band.

Besides being an expensive ring, the band also had extreme sentimental value to the couple, Kara continued. They said they were at Walt Disney World marking the one-year anniversary of their own daughter’s last trip to the theme park, gifted to her by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. At the time, the parents purchased two gold rings, one for their daughter, and one to give to a child who “was adorable like their little girl.”

And they’d chosen Belle.

Kyle, stunned beyond words by the couple’s magnanimous gesture, could only offer a “thank you.”

Now, Kara would like the family to know the whole story. It seems that Belle, too, had suffered medical problems of her own, having been born, along with her twin sister, several weeks prematurely.

“They didn’t know that we were back at the place where our daughter surprised us all and starting eating by mouth for the first time at 18 months old, or that this trip was the first time she traveled to Disney without needing a feeding tube for nourishment or an Oxygen mask on the flight,” she wrote.

Now, the parents are using the power of social media, hoping that they can find the parents who gave their daughter the priceless gift in order to thank them properly. What’s more, the couple would like to know the name of the other family’s little girl, so that Belle will always know the precious gift as “[that girl’s name] Ring.”

“And to have it be in her honor,” Kara wrote.