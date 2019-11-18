Demi Rose Flashes Cleavage In Dazzling Red Mini Dress While Sitting On Stairs

Demi Rose struck a pose on an elegant staircase during a trip to France.

Demi Rose rocked a revealing red dress while visiting a designer’s villa in Cannes. On Monday, the stunning social media star took to Instagram to show off her glittering ensemble.

Demi’s latest snapshot provided fans with an eyeful of her ample cleavage, thanks to both her sartorial choice and the way she positioned her body for the photo. She was wearing a long sleeve, scarlet mini dress constructed from a sparkly fabric. The dazzling garment featured a loose, wrap-style top with a plunging cowl neckline. On her feet, Demi wore a pair of red patent leather pumps. The shiny shoes had silver heels and pointy toes.

Demi accessorized her all-red ensemble with a rectangular handbag in the same vibrant color. She also rocked some unusual hardware on the hand clutching the purse. Three of her fingers were covered by textured silver sheaths with dangerous-looking pointed ends.

The brunette bombshell posed on an opulent spiral staircase. She sat on a step with a curved white railing behind her. The model had her torso slightly angled, which caused the material of her dress to expose quite a bit of her chest. Her right leg was extended out in front of her, and she crossed her left leg over it so that she could use her knee as an elbow rest. She also tilted her head so that she could touch her wavy, caramel-colored tresses.

Demi didn’t color coordinate her lipstick with her outfit, opting instead for a shiny pink gloss. Her eye look included pink shadow, full dark lashes, and perfectly-shaped brows.

According to her geotag, Demi Rose’s glamorous photo shoot took place at the Cannes villa owned by designer Philipp Plein. She didn’t reveal why she was there, but her “lady in red” snapshot isn’t the only vacation photo that she’s shared with her fans during her trip to the South of France. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also flashed a copious amount of cleavage in a photograph that was taken at an undisclosed location in Cannes. She was eating breakfast on a balcony and wearing a white bathrobe.

Demi’s 10.8 million Instagram followers have thoroughly enjoyed her vacation updates, with her most recent photo garnering over 97,000 likes in just one hour. The comments section of her post was also flooded with remarks about the voluptuous model’s beauty, as well as various emoji that matched her red theme. These included the heart, kiss mark, and dancing woman emoji.

“Like an angel in disguise,” read one response to her post.

“Red dress doesn’t necessarily mean Wow!”wrote another admirer. “But with you it means Wow! Wow! Wow!”