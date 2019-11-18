‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Flaunts Booty And Legs For Days In Tiny Daisy Dukes On The Beach

Hailey Clauson spent the weekend on the beach in California, and she gave her Instagram fans a glimpse of how it went. On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to share a few snapshots of herself enjoying the sunset in an outfit that highlighted her slamming figure.

In the first photo of the sequence, Clauson is standing in the sand with her back to the camera. According to the geotag she added to her post, she posed for the snap in Marina del Rey. In it, the model wore a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that came up high on her frame, while leaving her model legs on full display. She accessorized her shorts with a brown belt with gold details that gave her outfit a 1990s vibe. Clauson teamed her shorts with a relaxed shirt boasting a cheetah print in varying shades of beige, brown and black.

The second photo in the series shows that she left her button-up shirt open at the top to reveal a bit of her cleavage. The last photo shows Clauson enjoying the beach with her dog, which is leashed and sitting by her side.

The model wore her blond hair in a middle part and casually styled down. While the photos are on the darker side, Clauson appears to be wearing minimal to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

The post — which Clauson shared with her 547,000 Instagram followers — has garnered nearly 6,000 likes within about a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same amount of time, the photos also raked in upwards of 65 comments.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comment section to shower Clauson with compliments and emoji.

“That is one cute outfit, I love it! Your legs are so beautiful too!” one user raved, trailing the words with a string of blue heart emoji.

Loading...

“My dream woman,” said another fan, following the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful pictures and lovely outfit and beautiful legs and nice puppy,” a third user chimed in.

As a swimsuit model, it is unsurprising that Clauson often treats her fans to photos of herself wearing very little. As The Inquisitr recently pointed out, she did just that about a week ago when she posted a photo in which she flaunted her fit body in a low-cut bathing suit, which was a hit among her fans.