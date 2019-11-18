Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Insane Legs In Yoga Pants For New Beach Photo

Jen Selter posted a hot new update to her Instagram feed, which she paired with a powerful caption about empowerment and self growth. On Monday, November 18, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself posing on a beach while wearing workout clothes that highlight her fit physique.

The model is squatting down in the sand with one leg bent in front of her at an angle that showcases her toned leg. The more wore a pair of white yoga pants that sit just above her bellybutton, hugging her lower body tightly. The leggings feature a detail on the back of the thigh, giving it an interesting touch. As she indicated via the tag paired to the photo, her pants from Alo Yoga, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram page.

Selter teamed her yoga pants with a white crop top sweater featuring long sleeves and a stitched-up details that give it an edgy and distressed effect. The top cuts short right below the chest, leaving her toned midsection exposed. The model completed her all-white look with a pair of sneakers.

Selter has her side to the onlooker as she looks to the right to face the camera. She is shooting a fierce gaze with her lips slightly pursed in a sexy and defiant way.

Selter wore her hair swept over to one side and styled down in large waves that fall over her shoulders. A thick layer of eyeliner and mascara add extra drama to her eyes. A cherry-colored lipstick completed her makeup.

Since going live, the post — which Selter shared with her 12.7 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 37,400 likes within just an hour of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 260 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media app who are fans of Selter used this opportunity to engage with her caption, thanking her for her word. They also took to the comments section to praise her beauty and figure.

“Needed that today. Thank you for spreading your uplifting message,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a flower emoji.

“[Y]ou are so inspiring,” another fan raved, adding a few smiling face with three hearts emoji to the comment.

“You are looking amazing,” a third user wrote, following the message with a few red heart emoji.

