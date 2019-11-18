‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Rocks Cheeky Black Bikini In Sizzling Double Instagram Update

Haley Kalil brought some heat to her Instagram page this week with a sizzling new upload that was an instant hit with her thousands of fans.

The post was shared to the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s feed on Monday, November 18, and gave fans a double dose of her incredible bikini body in snaps from a recent vacation. The 27-year-old noted in the caption of her post that the first photo was “staged” for the social media platform while the second was an “actual” snap from the trip, though both versions seemed to go over extremely well with her 277,000 followers.

Haley’s “staged” snap saw the redheaded beauty standing in the sand and leaning up against a tree. She wore a minuscule black bikini that boasted a triangle-style top that was just big enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Plenty of sideboob was left well within eyesight as the model posed for the shot, as was an ample amount of cleavage thanks to the top’s deep, plunging neckline.

The bottom half of Haley’s look was equally as risqué, if not more. The babe sported a seriously skimpy pair of bikini bottoms that covered only what was necessary, exposing her toned thighs and killer curves in their entirety. A teasing glimpse of the model’s peachy derrière was also provided, though it only took a quick swipe to the left to give fans a better look at the area.

Part two of Haley’s latest social media upload saw the model leaping in the air and into the sand with her long, sculpted legs slightly spread apart. The camera was positioned behind her, revealing the daringly cheeky style of the model’s itty-bitty bikini bottoms that left her booty almost completely bare — a view that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Sports Illustrated model began showering the newest addition to her Instagram page with love. The update has already racked up more than 4,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Fans of the babe took their admiration for the steamy shots even further by leaving compliments for her jaw-dropping display in the comments section.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another said that Haley was “goals.”

“They are both great photos,” commented a third.

Loading...

“I showed your body to my [personal trainer] and said ‘this is what I want to look like,'” a fourth fan shared.

Haley has filled her Instagram feed with a myriad of bikini snaps, with many being from her rookie photoshoot for the 2019 issue of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. One recent upload that included a photo from the publication saw the stunner rocking a brown patterned bikini that left very little to the imagination. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 10,000 likes since going live on her page.