Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Crack Jokes After Live Weigh-In On ‘Today’

Hoda Kotb weighed herself live on Today With Hoda & Jenna along with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager. Both women cracked jokes along the way as they stepped onto their respective scales as the cameras rolled.

In an effort to show they too have struggled with their own weight and were ready to make a change in their overall health, both Hoda and Jenna weighed themselves, holding each other’s hands as they revealed their final tallies to viewers.

Hager weighed in at 171.6 and Kotb at 157.6, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I weigh 20 pounds more than you!” Jenna said to Hoda after reading the numbers. The women then switched scales to make sure the numbers were correct.

“I think it’s true,” said Jenna. “I probably weighed more than my boyfriend in high school did.” Jenna also quipped that she could fit two of her twin sister Barbara Bush Coyne in her body.

As for Hoda, she questioned the scales, stating that she didn’t think the numbers were right because she “hasn’t eaten in a day and a half.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that the two women explained they planned on trying intermittent fasting in an effort to “be healthy” and “improve our brain health.” The two women will reportedly eat only during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will fast the other 16 hours of the day.

Intermittent fasting, according to Prevention, is when you can eat whatever you choose during a specific window of time and then abstain from solid foods for the remainder of the day.

Fans applauded the women for taking the necessary steps towards better health on the show’s official Instagram post.

“Thank you for your honesty!! Such inspirations!” said one fan on the social media site of the women as they began their respective weight-loss journeys.

A second fan remarked, “You both look great – please don’t put yourselves down because of numbers. Also – pretty pedicures!”

“You are very brave!!! Not a chance would I get on a scale on national TV,” said a third fan of the women.

Jenna recently gave birth to her third child, Henry, in August and returned from maternity leave to rejoin pal Hoda on the series just one week ago. Jenna is also the mother of two daughters, Margaret and Poppy, with husband Henry Hager.

Hoda welcomed her second daughter Hope Catherine via adoption in April of this year. She is also the mother of daughter Haley Joy with partner Joel Schiffman.