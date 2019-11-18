FBI Shoots Down Rumor That Josh Duggar’s Home And Business Were Raided As Part Of Investigation

Josh Duggar is apparently not in hot water with the feds, despite the rumors spreading around the internet.

After some viral reports that the former 19 Kids and Counting star had his home and businesses raided, Radar Online reached out to the FBI in Arkansas to confirm whether Duggar was actually under investigation. Despite the FBI’s reputation for being tight-lipped about investigations or potential investigations — leaning on the “neither confirm nor deny” response to most requests about cases — the department in this case has shot down the rumors.

“We were not involved in any kind of law enforcement action,” an agent told the celebrity news and gossip outlet. “I can confirm we were not there.”

The outlet also reached out to local law enforcement, though did not yet get a response from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office or the Springdale Police Department. It was not exactly clear what kind of investigation Duggar was alleged to have faced, or if was related to his previous legal troubles. The Duggar family lost their lucrative reality television show in 2015 after a police report emerged that Josh had fondled underage girls while he was a minor.

Josh Duggar has been embroiled in more scandal since then, being exposed as a member of the infidelity-encouraging dating site Ashley Madison when the names and personal information of members were leaked later that year.

But before the apparently incorrect rumors about an FBI raid, it appeared that the Duggar family had moved beyond the drama. Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that she believed her husband had been redeemed, and Josh and family had settled into a quieter life away from the spotlight. Neither Josh nor anyone else from the Duggar family had commented on the reports of the FBI raid.

As InTouch Weekly noted, the denial from the FBI has not stopped Duggar fans from speculation about a potential investigation into Josh. There were a number of comments speculating that the family had sent their children to visit cousin Amy Duggar while the raid was taking place, noting that family members shared pictures form a visit to their new baby cousin, Daxton Ryan. Others actually left comments on a post from parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wishing Justin Duggar a happy birthday. The rumors still appeared to have legs across social media, with the FBI’s denial not reaching a number of fans who saw the original reports.