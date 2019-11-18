‘The Conners’ Katey Sagal Reveals She Joins Roseanne’s Clan For A ‘Dramatic’ Thanksgiving Episode

The ABC sitcom will feature a holiday dinner viewers won't want to miss.

The Conners will have some extra guests at their Thanksgiving table this year, including the surprise addition of Louise, the Casita Bonita manager played by Katey Sagal. The Married… with Children alum revealed that in the upcoming episode, titled “Slappy Holidays,” there will be some drama as the Conners try to get through their second Thanksgiving without matriarch Roseanne.

In a new interview with TV Insider, Sagal teased a tense Turkey Day for the feuding family as a power-hungry Darlene (Sara Gilbert) won’t budge on the issue of Becky and Jackie’s (Lecy Goranson, Laurie Metcalf) request to reopen the Lanford Lunch Box eatery that the late Roseanne Conner used to run.

Sagal added that after getting an invite to the Conners’ Thanksgiving table, Louise has the chance to “observe” the entire family for the first time as she continues her pursuit of patriarch Dan (John Goodman).

“Ultimately, they have a gathering that may not have been what they’d planned for, but it does have a resolution,” Sagal said. “It gets pretty dramatic in the middle.”

In another interesting tidbit, Sagal notes that Roseanne’s sister Jackie is not happy to see Louise at the dinner table, and it may be about more than being protective of her late sister’s memory.

“It’s pretty interesting why she doesn’t like her,” Sagal said of Metcalf’s character. “I don’t want to give that away.”

The 65-year-old actress also confirmed that Louise will continue to wait out a romance with Dan because she has liked him since high school and feels he’s worth the 45-year wait.

Sagal’s recurring character has made several appearances already this season on The Conners and is expected to appear on at least 10 of the show’s 18 episodes this season. Not only is Louise hoping that Dan will eventually become boyfriend material, but she is his daughter Becky’s boss at the Mexican bar and eatery. Still, it sounds like Louise’s presence won’t be the most awkward part of this family holiday.

The upcoming Thanksgiving episode was teased last week when Darlene’s son Mark (Ames McNamara) began making homemade turkey-shaped place cards for the Conner family’s holiday dinner table. He does not appear to have made one for Sagal’s Louise yet based on the photos posted below.

“Slappy Holidays” will be The Conners first Thanksgiving-themed episode. While the ABC sitcom’s predecessor, Roseanne, was known for its holiday episodes — mainly for its annual Halloween scenes — last season the spinoff series jumped right from the October holiday to Christmas decorations.