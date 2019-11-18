Fitness Model Ana Cheri Flaunts Fit Physique In Yoga Pants & Sports Bra

Ana Cheri posted a new photo to her Instagram page in which her insane physique takes center stage. On Monday, November 18, the American fitness model took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot of herself in workout attire as she promotes a brand of health supplements — while also rocking pieces from her own brand of clothing.

The photo shows Cheri posing outdoors. She is holding a black duffel bag by 1st Phorm, a brand of health and muscle-building supplements that often partners up with fitness models and influencers on Instagram.

Cheri wore a pair of black sports bra that features a sheer detail along the neckline that gives it a touch of spiciness to the sporty top. The bra has thick straps that go around Cheri’s neck, leaving her strong shoulders on display. The Playboy model completed her look with a pair of white leggings boasting a “Milky Way” print characterized by dark dots against a white background. The yoga pants sit above her bellybutton, hugging her hips tightly while leaving her taut upper abs front and center.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed put, Cheri’s brand of activewear is called Cheri Fit and she often uses her strong Instagram presence to promote it. The model completed her look by throwing her tresses over to one side, while letting her waves cascade over her right shoulder.

Cheri is smiling at the camera as she shoots a half smile at the onlooker. She is wearing some dark mascara and a touch of brownish gold eyeshadow, which adds intensity to her gaze. A cherry-colored lipstick completed her makeup.

Within the first hour of being published, the post — which Cheri shared with her 12.4 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 48,100 likes, proving to be an immediate success. The same time period also brought in nearly 300 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness icon took to the comments section to praise her flawless figure, and also to express their admiration for her.

Loading...

“[Y]upp!! always have my gym essentials in it,” one user wrote, adding clapping hands, a flexed bicep and a double heart emoji before concluding the post. “Happy Monday!”

“AWESOME… BEAUTIFUL SMILE AS USUAL,” raved another fan, trailing the words with a string of red heart emoji.

“Lord you’re so stunning for words [heart eyes emoji] that smile,” a third fan chimed in.

“You are my favorite,” yet another user added.