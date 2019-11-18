Kelly Ripa Stuns In Animal Print Dress & Cowboy Hat For ‘Late’ Bachelorette Party

Kelly Ripa put on another sexy display for fans on her show, Live With Kelly and Ryan. As those who follow the hit morning show know, Kelly and Ryan Seacrest are filming a few episodes in Las Vegas, Nevada. On their popular Instagram page, they have been sharing a series of images from today’s show, including one from a late bachelorette party that was thrown in honor of Kelly.

The caption for the photo stated, “It’s never too late for a bachelorette party.” It tagged Paris Vegas, as well as used the hashtag #kellyanddryanvegas. The Kelly and Ryan were all smiles in the picture while posing in front of a stocked bar that included a wall of colored block lights. Kelly flaunted her fit figure in a red and black animal print dress that featured a low-cut top. The television personality also rocked a sash that read “Bride to Be,” as well as a grey cowboy hat with a veil coming out of the back.

The 49-year-old wore her long, blond locks down along with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She accessorized the look with a number of necklaces. Ryan boasted a huge smile on his face while clad in a black suit. Additionally, Ryan wore a veil on his head to match his co-host.

As her fans know, Kelly tied the knot to hubby Mark Consuelos in Las Vegas in 1996 but the couple eloped and she never got a proper bachelorette party, which is why the show threw her one. Since the post went live on social media, it’s garnered plenty of attention with over 5,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. Some followers commented on the shot to let Kelly know she looks stunning while countless others chimed in to confess that they loved the new episode.

“Too cute!! Have a great show!” one of Kelly and Ryan’s fans chimed in, adding a heart emoji to the end of the post.

“Such a wonderful show from Vegas today! The energy was amazing! I will get there one day,” another fan wrote.

“Enjoyed watching your show today,” a third Instagrammer commented on the photo.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kelly posted another photo from her trip to Vegas on her own social media page. In the image, the mother of three posed for a rare photo with her father and her Uncle Romeo. It comes as no shock that the post amassed over 78,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments.