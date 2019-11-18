Bikini Model Alexa Collins Sizzles In Dangerously Short, Curve-Hugging Dress While Sitting At A Bar

Alexa Collins is taking her fans down memory lane with a throwback Instagram snap, and they are absolutely loving it.

The sizzling photo was shared to the bikini model’s page on Monday, November 18, and was instantly met with praise from her 631,000 followers on the social media platform. In the photo, Alexa – who is currently recovering from breast augmentation surgery – was captured sitting at an empty bar, turning her head to gaze at the camera with a sultry stare.

A geotag on the snap placed the babe in Chicago, Illinois, where she noted in the caption of her post she visited a few months ago. She explained to her fans that going through photos from her trip made her miss the Windy City, though the cold winter temperatures the area experiences quickly made the Florida native change her mind.

By the looks of her new Instagram snap, however, it didn’t seem like Alexa experienced any chilly weather during her Chicago trip. As opposed to being bundled up in cozy layers and winter accessories, the babe rocked nothing more than a skimpy body con dress that hardly looked like it would provide any warmth, but the blond bombshell looked smoking hot in the number nonetheless.

The skintight garment was of a metallic champagne color and an off-the-shoulder design that exposed a glimpse of the beauty’s toned back. It clung to her flawless figure in all of the right ways, accentuating her trim waist and curvy booty as she sat on top of a black leather chair to pose for the sultry snap.

Meanwhile, its daringly short length upped the ante of her outfit even more. The piece just barely grazed to Alexa’s upper thighs, and nearly risked revealing a bit too much to the camera. Fortunately, the model positioned her legs appropriately as she waited at the bar, and the potential wardrobe malfunction was avoided.

Alexa completed her look with a pair of dark brown thigh-high boots, and carried her belongings in a small clutch purse that rested on top of the white counter in front of her. Her platinum hair was worn down in voluminous waves, which were flipped behind her shoulders and cascaded down her bare back. She also donned a full face of makeup including her signature metallic lip, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features stand out.

It wasn’t long before Alexa’s 623,000 followers began showering the latest addition to her Instagram feed with love. The new post had earned more than 5,600 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You have a perfect body,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” said another.

“So pretty, love that outfit,” commented a third.

Short hemlines and showing some skin hardly seem to be of concern for Alexa, who often flaunts her impressive physique on Instagram. Another recent addition to her page saw her again rocking a skintight dress, this time in a lavender purple color that popped against her bronzed skin. This look was also popular among her thousands of followers, who have awarded the photo over 12,000 likes since going live to her feed.