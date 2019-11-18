Donald Trump Being Investigated By House For Reportedly Lying To Robert Mueller

House Democrats have opened an investigation into the president to investigate whether or not he lied to special counsel Robert Mueller during the investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election in 2016. According to CNN, The House of Representatives general counsel Douglas Letter argued to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that investigators needed access to grand jury material collected by Mueller’s team.

“Did the President lie? Was the President not truthful in his responses to the Mueller investigation?” Letter argued, adding that the evidence seems to show that the president may not have been honest in his dealings.

The “situation shows so clearly that there is evidence, very sadly, that the President might have provided untruthful answers and this is a key part of the impeachment inquiry,” he said.

Following admissions during Roger Stone’s trial earlier this month, for which he was found guilty of impeding investigations by trying to block witness testimonies and lying under oath, renewed focus has been brought towards Donald Trump’s written answers provided during the investigation by Mueller and his team.

House investigators are arguing that they should be given access to grand jury material in order to determine whether the information that Trump provided was truthful as the Ukraine impeachment investigation against the president heats up.

Mueller’s investigation resulted in a 448-page report detailing its inquiry into ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia. The report found 10 possible instances of obstruction of justice by Trump alone. However, at the time, Mueller didn’t suggest bringing charges against the president because the Justice Department policy prohibits it from doing so.

During Stone’s trial, former Trump campaign chairman Rick Gates testified that Stone and Trump discussed details about how to help his 2016 campaign for president. At the time, Stone was reportedly attempting to get information about documents stolen by WikiLeaks from Democratic sources.

Trump, however, has denied discussing WikiLeaks with Stone, though former campaign chair Paul Manafort also reportedly said under oath that Trump knew about the WikiLeaks situation.

House investigators were aware of some of this information after the Mueller report was released, but they didn’t have access to the grand jury transcripts, which could hold more information.

Judge Judith Rogers said that the Justice Department’s argument for withholding information.

“Why wouldn’t the department favor giving this information because arguably it would show he did nothing wrong? The House would not want to return a charge where the evidence didn’t support it,” she said.