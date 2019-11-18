Leah Messer Is All Smiles In Tight Leggings Before Hitting Up A Yoga Class In LA With Her ‘Favs’

Leah Messer‘s most recent social media post showed the reality star having a blast with three of her best friends before heading into a sweat session. As those who follow the Teen Mom 2 star on social media know, Leah regularly shares photos and videos for fans whenever she travels and her most recent shot landed her in Los Angeles.

In the new photo, the mother of three stuck a pose with three of her pals before they headed into a yoga class. In the snapshot, Leah appeared all the way to the left, wearing a huge smile on her face and looking directly into the camera. She wore her long, dark locks down and straight while sporting a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The Teen Mom 2 star looked gym-ready in the snapshot while clad in a pair of tight black leggings and an oversized red sweatshirt. Leah also held a silver speaker in her hands and showed off her beautifully manicured nails. The reality star’s three friends looked directly into the camera for the photo op as well while one pal snapped the selfie in the mirror. All of Leah’s friends could be seen rocking workout gear of some sort that included sweatshirts, leggings, and a t-shirt. In the caption of the image, Leah called these three pals her “favs” and added a heart-eye and praying hands emoji to the end of the post.

The photo has only been live on the brunette beauty’s account for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention with over 13,000 likes in addition to 50-plus comments. Some of Leah’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks beautiful while countless others asked her what she was doing in Los Angeles. A few more fans had no words for the photo and opted to comment using their choice of emoji instead.

“Ahhhh you look beautiful,” one social media user raved, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of the post.

“I adore your new Beautiful hair,” a second follower chimed in with a heart-eye emoji.

“That hair color made you look so different it’s amazing! Beautiful! You’ve been doing amazing!” commented a third fan.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Leah and her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, posted photos from a trip they took together to San Diego. Prior to that, the girls took their kids on a tropical getaway to Hawaii over the summer, which was highlighted on the hit MTV series.