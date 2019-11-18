Queen Elizabeth Has ‘Lost Control’ Of Royal Family, Says Palace Insider

Though Queen Elizabeth may be monarch of the United Kingdom, royal insiders are saying that is no longer ruling the roost at Buckingham Palace. In fact, The Express is reporting that their sources have claimed that the queen has “lost control” of her family, which has allegedly been the reason behind several public relation missteps over the past few months.

The royal family has encountered a slew of public backlash over the past few months, first beginning with criticism aimed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and now with Prince Andrew. Royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell pointed to the actions of both parties as examples of how the queen no longer has control over her family.

However, though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be facing a popularity problem, it is nothing compared to the radioactive mess presented by Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

The reports come on the heels of Prince Andrew’s disastrous television interview over the weekend, where he attempted to clear his name after he was accused by Virginia Giuffre, née Roberts, to have slept with her multiple times when she was just 17 and under the control of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Though the queen was reportedly “informed” of the interview before it was taped, Witchell believes that she ultimately allowed it because she does not have as much power as she used to, possibly due to her age.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“The mainstream advisors of the Queen at the Palace were not a part of this Prince Andrew debate,” Witchell said.

“They would have advised, if their advice was sought, not to do it. The queen was informed but she is 93 years old now, and she is not exercising the strong control she had, if she ever did,” he added.

“There is now a lack of strong central control.”

Witchell then turned his focus to the actions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and claimed they were just another example of “senior members of the royal family doing it their way.”

Harry and Meghan decided to take legal action against The Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter that the former Suits actress had sent to her father, Thomas Markle, Sr.

“We had Prince Harry with his rant against the tabloid media which was absolutely against the advice of his communications officials who were in despair over it,” Witchell said of the incident.

As was reported at the time by The Inquisitr, sources claimed that the queen was not “not impressed” with the pair’s decision, particularly as it drew focus away from their African tour.