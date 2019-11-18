Teresa Giudice Leaves Bravo Event Early To Rush Her Dad To The Hospital

Teresa Giudice, along with many Bravo stars, appeared at BravoCon 2019 in New York City, but the star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was forced to leave the big event to rush her father, Giacinto Gorga, to the hospital. According to Us Magazine, Teresa posted a video with an ambulance in the background to her Instagram stories, explaining why she had to leave the event early.

“Sorry, BravoCon fans. I had to leave,” she said. “My dad doesn’t feel well. I’m taking him to the hospital.”

Teresa has since deleted the video, though her story shows other events at the three-day BravoCon gathering. Since then, she hasn’t posted an update on her dad’s situation. A source close to the family confirmed that he is still under medical care as this morning. This isn’t the first time that her father has been rushed to the hospital this year.

“He’s still at the hospital. He has had multiple trips this year for similar issues,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice, posted a few images that showed Giacinto dancing and singing. Neither video had a caption to accompany it, however.

Giacinto was hospitalized in November 2017 for complications associated with pneumonia. At the time, the news was particularly concerning for the family after losing Antonia Gorga, Teresa’s mother, to pneumonia just a few months prior. She was 66 when she passed. Giacinto was hospitalized again in October 2018 for the same issue.

Joe has been staying in touch with the family via FaceTime after being deported from the U.S. to his native Italy as the result of a federal fraud conviction for which he served time behind bars. Recently, Teresa and their four daughters traveled to Italy to visit their father. Rumors that the pair would separate if he was forced to leave the country have plagued the couple since Joe went to prison and his deportation order was announced.

Teresa has left the option of a separation on the table, saying that she didn’t want to uproot her children’s lives to move to Italy.

While appearing at BravoCon, Teresa spoke with Andy Cohen about the recent trip to Italy, which appears to have been positive for the couple.

“It was an amazing, amazing trip,” she said. “I’m so happy Joe’s free. It was very emotional. I was overwhelmed with joy. I was happy to see my daughters finally united with their dad.”