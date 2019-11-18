Artem Chigvintsev & Sharna Burgess Join ‘DWTS’ Bahamas Fan Getaway

Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess are joining current cast members from Dancing with the Stars for a fun Bahamas getaway. The first-of-a-kind trip lets fans spend three days with their favorite series personalities in a paradise-like setting.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Artem and Sharna are just two of 17 Dancing with the Stars professionals that will be in attendance at the fun event titled Dancing with the Stars: Journey to Paradise.

The event will take place at the luxurious Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, the Bahamas from May 29 to June 1, 2020.

Confirmed to appear, per Entertainment Tonight, are the following past and present pros and troupe members: Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Cheryl Burke, Alan Bersten, Lindsay Arnold, Pasha Pashkov, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Brandon Armstrong, Kym Herjavec, Tony Dovolani, and judge Bruno Tonioli.

There will also be some current celebrity cast members who will also be a part of the fun but have not yet been officially announced.

Two past celebrity competitors who are confirmed to attend are Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee and athlete Rashad Jennings.

Emma Slater, who is currently competing alongside James Van Der Beek, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her participation in the getaway and what fans can expect if they attend.

“It’s just a really cool chance to go and hang out in an awesome place with a bunch of friends, and then new friends, and, Dancing with the Stars dancers.”

“Maybe get a spin from the boys? They’ll look after you, you know,” she continued. “And they’ll be there, shirts off and everything. Pool parties, hangouts, you get to see some costumes, you get to do some dancing, it’ll be a really fun time!”

Loading...

The fun will continue with DWTS theater shows, nightly themed dance parties hosted by DWTS celebrities, an interactive game show featuring the show’s stars, Q&A events, photo sessions with your favorite performers, a costume exhibit, dance lessons, and excursions to name a few of the exciting events planned.

This is the first vacation event the show has hosted where multiple pros will be in attendance.

The show was featured on the Holland America line of ships which featured Dancing with the Stars at Sea programming on their cruises to Alaska in 2013, per Dallas News. These included show-inspired dance classes built around the show’s routines and competitions, along with video tips and an appearance from former DWTS pro Kym Herjavec.