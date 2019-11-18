Angela Simmons Is Focused & Flaunting It In New Sultry Instagram Photos

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons looked ready to slay in her latest Instagram snaps. The 32-year-old beauty looked ready to rock another week, and she was clearly in charge and determined to stay that way.

In the caption of her Monday morning post, Angela said she was focused. In addition, she boldly exclaimed that anything that doesn’t add to one’s life should be subtracted. The reality television star looked stunning in an all-black ensemble that gave her the opportunity to showcase her luscious curves.

Angela’s gorgeous ensemble was from Samantha West’s The SW Brand line, and it looked fabulous on the Growing Up Hip Hop star. On the brand’s Instagram page, they shared Angela’s look in a post of their own and noted that she was wearing their Business Sassy Suit.

In the initial photo that Angela shared, she stood in a hallway of a commercial building looking bold and beautiful. She gazed off across the hall as she was photographed standing at a slight angle. She chose sky-high black heels to go with the curve-hugging black suit that consisted of fitted pants, a bold blazer, and a coordinating black top worn under the jacket.

Angela gave a shout-out to Dhair Boutique, as she often does, for her stunning hair extensions. Her long, dark hair looked ravishing as it cascaded over her shoulders in loose waves. She then added some bold rings on both hands to finish the look.

Within just the first hour after Angela had initially shared this look, nearly 27,000 of her 6.2 million followers had shown their love for it by liking the post. In addition, several hundred people added comments, and it seems that her fans approved of this vibe that mixed sultry with professional.

“Beautiful attire very classy,” noted one of Angela’s fans.

“@angelasimmons girrrrl that outfit is definitely for you. You wearing the h*ll up outta that,” raved another follower who added several fire emoji to the comment.

“Love this look on you,” praised one lady who said what many of her supporters seemed to be thinking.

“You’re so d*mn photogenic,” teased another enticed fan.

Angela Simmons has been sharing plenty of posts on Instagram in recent weeks showing her confidence and curves. This “sassy” suit certainly did the trick in allowing the Growing Up Hip Hop star’s bold attitude to do the talking, and her followers loved the look that gave people plenty to fawn over without being explicitly revealing.