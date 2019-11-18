Khloe Kardashian Is Working On A Spin-Off Starring Her And Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian has had her own spin-off before when she starred with Lamar Odom on Khloe & Lamar from 2011 to 2012, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is looking to have her own series once again. According to People, Khloe is in talks with producers to create a spin-off show starring her and 19-month-old True Thompson.

The big news was revealed on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on Sunday. In the episode, Khloe chats with momager Kris Jenner and several producers about the potential show.

“My mom and I are having a meeting with producers that we’re in talks with about helping me finalize the show that I’m developing,” she said.

The segment was focused on talking about Khloe and her obsession with cleanliness. The reality star revealed that she needs therapy to deal with her obsession, and the cameras showed Khloe in the room with producers to discuss the new spin-off. But instead of focusing on the conversation, she was focused on a pen mark on the wall that needed to be cleaned, according to Life & Style magazine.

The show hasn’t been officially announced and there are no details about what it could include, but a producer said that he was considering short episodes – about 6 minutes each – that would show Khloe and True going about their lives. From the sounds of the conversation, the episodes would be streamed digitally. The producers even revealed a mock-up promotion tagged “Khloé and True Take the World.”

No doubt, the show will also feature True’s father, Tristan Thompson, or at least his efforts to stay in Khloe’s life. Tristan and Khloe broke up earlier this year after it was revealed that he may have been involved with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Since then, reports have repeatedly surfaced of the basketball star trying to make up with Khloe. Most recently, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe has been focused on co-parenting True, but the NBA star reportedly wants more out of their relationship.

One source says that Tristan is working hard to get back into her good graces.

“Tristan is always trying to win Khloe back,” the source revealed, adding that he is “sending Khloe gifts and flattering her with compliments.”

“He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up. Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He’s trying to make up for it,” the source added.