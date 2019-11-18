Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Flaunts Killer Figure In Barely-There Bikini & Black Combat Boots

Cindy Prado took to social media this past weekend to show off the killer body that helped make her famous. The Cuban-born beauty boasts an impressive Instagram following of over 827,000-plus fans and with each and every passing day, that number continues to rise. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Prado sizzled in a skimpy bikini.

In the image, the model tagged herself at El Portal Andaluz in Miami, which is a well-known horse farm. In the first photo in the series of two, Prado struck a pose front and center, walking down a dirt road with a gorgeous black horse just behind her. The bombshell looked nothing short of picture-perfect in a tiny black bikini that featured a one shoulder top and g-string bottoms, showing off her taut tummy and toned legs.

Over the bikini, Prado rocked a black sweater that she wore tied around her waist while she accessorized the look with a pair of shiny black combat boots and a black hat. The model wore her long locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. In the second image in the deck, Prado rocked the same exact outfit only this time, the photo was taken at a closer angle, giving fans a better look at her sculpted figure.

In the caption of the shot, Cindy tagged retailer White Fox Boutique, crediting them for two pieces from her NSFW ensemble — her bikini and jacket. The photos have only been live on her page for a short time but they’ve earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, with over 14,000 likes and well over 200 comments. While some followers took to the photos to let Prado know that her body looks absolutely stunning, countless others gushed over the gorgeous horse.

“SEXY SEXY SEXY and BEAUTIFUL,” one social media user raved, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of the post.

“Wooow so gorgeous and absolutely amazing. You are goals Ms. Prado,” another fan gushed with a few pink heart emoji.

“I love this picture You’re both very beautiful I hope you have a great Sunday,” one more follower chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cindy delighted fans in another NSFW outfit, this time while she was clad in a curve-hugging dress that once again showed off her killer legs. Like her most recent photo, that shot amassed over 10,000 likes and 170-plus comments.