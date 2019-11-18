Travis Scott & Stormi Are Twinning In Braids In His Latest Instagram Posts

Travis Scott has a mini-me in daughter Stormi Webster.

While Kylie Jenner often posts pictures of baby Stormi looking just like her, this time Stormi resembled her dad, rocking his trademark braids in the rapper’s latest Instagram pictures.

In the most recent image, little Stormi, 21-months-old, sported multiple braids with clear beads at the end. Additionally, she was decked out in gold bling, wearing both “STORMIWORLD” and “Stormi Kylie” necklaces. She also wore two gold bracelets.

Stormi was dressed in her dad’s “ASTROWORLD” merch, wearing an olive green tee with the words “ASTRO,” and “HOUSTON, TX, GENERAL ADMISSION LIVE” emblazoned on the front of the shirt.

Fans flocked to the comment section in droves, allowing the post to rack up more than 3 million comments at the time of writing. In it, Travis’ 21.9 million followers gushed over Stormi and playfully clowned Travis.

“stormi is going to be the realist raver everrrrr,” said one fan.

“This is so cute,” another commented, referencing Scott’s caption in his earlier images of Stormi. “‘daddy’s hair’ we love you lil mama.”

“She also takes the pictures like you dawg,” another follower wrote, most likely referring to the “SICKO MODE” rapper’s frequent “look down and off to the side” pose.

Scott also Instagrammed an entire series of photos of Stormi wearing his signature hairstyle. The adorable images show Stormi walking around in the braids and a shirt, carrying a bottle in her mouth. In these pictures, you can see more of her outfit; the always-stylish Stormi also wore black leggings and black-and-tan sneakers. The back of her shirt was also visible. It featured a giant crowd at her father’s show with a flame and handprint image overlay.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Scott and Jenner ended their relationship in the fall. On October 1, TMZ revealed that though they had tried to make things work, they were taking a break for the moment. The couple ended things after two years together.

Despite the fact that their romantic relationship has cooled off, the two have recently been hanging out for Stormi’s sake. The parents have attended everything together from Scott’s “ASTROWORLD” festival to a festive pumpkin patch with Stormi. They even shared the photos of Stormi at the pumpkin patch on Instagram. They also reportedly spent Halloween together with their baby girl — Jenner threw a lavish bash — as Stormi remains the most important person in both of their lives.