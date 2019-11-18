Jax Taylor And Lala Kent Throw Shade At ‘Thirsty’ New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members, Katie Maloney Weighs In

Taylor and Kent think the new cast members are attention hungry.

Jax Taylor and Lala Kent aren’t fans of the new members who have joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for Season 8.

While attending the events of BravoCon over the weekend in New York City, the longtime cast members of the reality series were asked their thoughts on the many new additions, including Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, and Max Boyens.

“I don’t like the new people,” Taylor told Us Weekly. “We’ve been around for eight years. You can see a thirsty person coming a mile away.”

According to Kent, her new co-stars need some “Aquafina.”

“It’s crazy,” she explained.

According to the social media pages of the new cast members, Caprioni works as a bartender at SUR Restaurant while Burnett, Dow, and Kathan work as waitresses at the venue. Meanwhile, Boyens acts as the manager at TomTom, which is owned by Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd.

Katie Maloney also weighed in on their new co-stars, making it clear to the magazine that when it comes to the new cast members being compared to the original guys and girls from the show, there is no comparison.

“You can’t really compare us to them,” Maloney stated.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may know, producers opted to bring several new cast members for Season 8 after a number of the show’s original cast members, including Taylor and Maloney, moved out of the West Hollywood area, where SUR Restaurant is located, and moved into new homes in The Valley.

Earlier this year, Kent moved in with her fiancé, Randall Emmett, as her co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Kristen Doute, purchased homes near one another about 40 minutes away from where Vanderpump Rules is primarily filmed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor also dissed his new co-stars during an interview with Hollywood Life in September.

“I’ve only hung out with one of them; the other ones are extremely young, very naive to the whole situation,” he explained. “To me, some of them seem a little thirsty.”

According to Taylor, he only likes Caprioni, who he described as an “amazing” hard worker.

Taylor went on to say that when it comes to him and his fellow original co-stars, they have a hard time allowing other people to get to know them because they feel that they can’t always trust peoples’ intentions.