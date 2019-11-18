Texas Hottie Hope Beel Rocks Cascading Curls & Revealing Floral Bikini On Instagram

Hope Beel is starting off the week in a black floral bikini. The Texas model looked like a total smokeshow in her latest Instagram photo, which she shared with her fans on Monday morning.

In the sexy snapshot, Hope is seen rocking the bikini with pink-and-white flowers on it. The skimpy top flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms, while the model tugged at the high-cut bottoms and flashed her flat tummy, rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and lean legs for the camera.

Hope wore her long, brown hair halfway up and styled in stunning curls that cascaded over her shoulders and fell down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup that included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, a faint ocean view can be seen as Hope revealed in the caption of the snap that she was waiting for the sun to come out while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

Of course, Hope’s 1.2 million fans went wild for the bikini shot, clicking the like button over 7,000 times and leaving more than 100 comments all within the first hour after it was posted to the network.

“That look you give is custom made to melt a man where he stands. And a body that can stop hearts. You’re gonna kill off all your followers if you keep this up! (Guess that means I have a death wish tho…) Nothing but love for you,” one of Hope’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“One of the prettiest women I have ever seen simply beautiful,” another fan gushed over the model.

“You look super sexy. You’re bikini is fantastic!!” a third comment read.

“Perfect shape looking gorgeous beautiful princess,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope rocked her followers just one day prior to her floral bikini snap when she posed in front of the ocean wearing nothing but a white string two-piece.

In the photo, the model gushed over the gorgeous, crystal clear water on the island and gave fans a peek at all of her sculpted curves.

That post also proved to be a popular update for Hope Beel, as it has gained over 24,000 likes and more than 250 comments in the first 24 hours after it was shared.