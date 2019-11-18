Bebe Rexha Looks Super Glam In Up-Close Beauty Shots

Bebe Rexha has been boasting her beauty with her recent Instagram photos and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

The “I’m a Mess” songstress treated fans to an up-close photo of herself over the weekend and wore a sleeveless low-cut black garment. Rexha tilted her head slightly and positioned it to the side which showcased her side profile and incredible jawline. She had her eyes closed and opted for sparkly nude eye shadow and black mascara. Bebe accessorized herself with small silver dangling earrings and black leather bracelets with studs and rings hanging off them. The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” hitmaker applied a red coat for her long nails and sported her blond shoulder-length hair down and straightened. She placed her hand to her head and oozed glamour.

She kept her caption simple and entered three black heart emoji.

In the span of two days, Rexha’s post racked up more 500,000 likes and over 2,400 comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“You get more and more gorgeous every day,” one user wrote.

“OKAY WOW CAN I BE THIS BEAUTIFUL,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

In a more recent upload, Bebe shared another beauty shot of herself. The “Meant to Be” chart-topper stunned with her hair scraped off her face with multiple jeweled hair clips saying different words. She wore a silver necklace that appeared to say the word “b*tch” and raised one of her fingers to her lip while she stared directly at the camera lens. She opted for white nails and natural-looking lips.

In the span of 22 hours, her post achieved over 340,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments, proving her popularity on the platform.

“You are super gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Love you! So beautiful!!! Thank you for much for yesterday! I loved meeting you. Hope to see you again real soon!” another remarked.

Her most recent Instagram post saw the star in an all-black ensemble. Bebe paired a black bomber jacket with skintight leggings and leather boots. She is stood by a handrail, surrounded by seats. She is currently supporting the Jonas Brothers on their “Happiness Begins” tour across North America and is scheduled to finish in December, per The Inquisitr. The photo was likely taken at one of the arenas Rexha previously performed at.

Bebe is known for her fashion choices and shares lots of content on her Instagram page where she has a huge following of 9.9 million followers.