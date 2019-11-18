Lala Kent Is Thrilled About ‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City,’ Because People Raised There ‘Are Crazy’

At BravoCon in Los Angeles this weekend, Andy Cohen announced that the Real Housewives franchise was expanding into Salt Lake City, Utah — and one Bravo star is already thrilled to watch the show’s first season. Lala Kent, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ spin-off Vanderpump Rules, is from Salt Lake City. She said hearing the news was “like Christmas” because she believes the cast from her hometown will be extremely entertaining.

“I’m from Salt Lake City so this was like Christmas for me!” she told Page Six.

Lala said she knows the latest addition to the franchise is going to be a hit because the people from Salt Lake City are going to make for good television.

“And I asked [Cohen], I was like, ‘What do you think about it?’ And he was like, ‘It’s going to be so good.’ And I’m not even shocked by that because people that were raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, are crazy. So it’s gonna make the best TV ever,” she said.

Lala, who left Salt Lake to move to Los Angeles, said she was excited to see the women represent her former home.

“Out of all these cities and they picked my hometown. I’m like, I told them, ‘Ladies, put on for my city. Please!'” she added.

The 29-year-old reality star said she doesn’t know any of the women on the show, yet, but she plans on getting to know them once the show hits the airwaves.

“Best believe when I find out, I will be sliding into all of their DMs!” Lala said.

There’s one Salt Lake City woman who won’t be appearing on the show for sure, and that’s Lala’s mother Lisa Burningham. Lala said that her mother doesn’t like being on camera and dodges them whenever the Vanderpump crew is filming. Instead, her mom is focused on working with dogs at the animal shelter.

There is no word on whether Lala will make a surprise appearance on the show, though it seems unlikely since filming has started for Vanderpump Rules in California for the show’s eighth season. This season, Lala’s fiancé Randall Emmett will make an appearance on the show for the first time. Emmett has been reluctant to show up on camera, but as The Inquisitr previously reported, the producer has finally agreed to make an appearance on the show as he and Lala gear up for their big wedding.