Jeffrey Epstein Had Cameras In Bathrooms & Bedrooms, Accuser Maria Farmer Claims

Maria Farmer, one of the first woman to report late Jeffrey Epstein to the FBI, said in an interview Monday that Epstein had cameras placed in the bathrooms and bedrooms at his home in New York City that were monitored in an area of his home known as the “media room.”

Farmer made the allegations against Epstein in in the first part of a two-part interview that aired on CBS This Morning on Monday, per The Daily Mail. Farmer and her sister, Annie, were some of the first individuals who reported the convicted sex offender’s crimes to investigators.

In the interview Monday, Farmer – who had been hired as an artist by Epstein – said she was a shown a room known as the “media room,” which was an area comprised of many monitors that seemed to reveal feeds into cameras placed throughout Epstein’s home, including in the bedrooms and bathrooms at the property.

“I looked on the cameras, and I saw toilet, toilet, bed, bed, toilet, bed,” Farmer said. “I’m like, I am never going to use the restroom here, and I’m never going to sleep here. You know, it was obvious that they were like monitoring private moments.”

Kevin Hagen / Getty Images

Farmer described the “media room” as a room that was accessed by pushing on an inconspicuous door made of limestone. When she entered the room, that’s when she noticed all of the camera feeds in the home, she said. The “secret” door has also been described by Victoria Roberts, another Epstein accuser, The Daily Mail reported.

Farmer has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Epstein and his alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell when the pair commissioned her to create a painting in the home of Ohio billionaire Lex Wexner, per The Daily Mail. She has also claimed to witness young girls – some dressed in school uniforms – entering and leaving Epstein’s home during her time working for the late billionaire.

She has also claimed that her sister, Annie, was assaulted by Maxwell and Epstein at the age of 15 when the duo flew her to Epstein’s property in New Mexico. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Maxwell is reportedly missing amid growing accusations against her.

Per The Daily Mail, Farmer first reported her assault to the NYPD and FBI in 1996, though said nothing seemed to have occurred as a result of those allegations. She did, however, say she was contacted by the FBI in 2006 just before Epstein secured the deal that would convict him as a sex offender but would largely allow him to avoid a harsh jail sentence.

The second portion of Farmer’s CBS interview is expected to air Tuesday morning.