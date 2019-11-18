‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Samantha Hoopes showed off her post-baby body in an Instagram update that showed her wearing a low-cut swimsuit.

The update showed Samantha sitting outside on a pile of blankets with her son, George, who was laying on a padded mat in front of her. Outdoor furniture positioned against a hedgerow was in the background. She looked to be enjoying a relaxing day with her son, George, who is just a few months old. The beauty looked to be holding a menu in her hand, indicating that the family might have been out to grab a bit to eat.

The two appeared to be under the shade of an umbrella as Samantha leaned on one arm and sat with one leg extended. The model’s peach swimsuit was not completely visible, but it had a plunging neckline and featured a lace detail around the neckline that went down the front of the bathing suit. She leaned forward and held George’s hand — a pose that put her cleavage on display. In fact, it looked as if the beauty was about to spill out of the sexy number. Also on display was her long, toned legs.

The stunner looked to be makeup free in the snap, sporting a pair of wire-rimmed sunglasses. Her hair was parted on the side and fell down in loose curls over her shoulders as she looked lovingly at her baby boy, who wore a black and white striped onesie.

In the caption, Samantha said she was with her best friend. Many of the comments complimented Samantha on how cute the two of them looked in the snap.

“Beautiful proud mama, nice pic!!!!” one follower said.

“Sam, this pic personifies motherhood beautifully!,” wrote a second fan.

Loading...

“Your baby is adorable,” a third follower commented.

“That little boy has one hot mama!” a fourth admirer wrote.

Samantha gave birth in late September, and shared a good deal of her journey throughout being pregnant on Instagram. She has also shared how giving birth has changed her life in ways she would never have imagined. She recently uploaded a photo of her breastfeeding George not too long ago, explaining at least part of what being a mother has meant to her so far.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model has also indicated that she is ready to get her bikini body back. Earlier this week, she shared an image in which she wore a black swimsuit while sitting poolside with George.