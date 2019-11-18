‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Underboob In Skimpy Red Bikini

Bombshell Bri Teresi took to Instagram this past weekend to share a smoking hot new series of photos that showcased her insanely sculpted body. As those who follow her on social media know, Bri is no stranger to showing off her figure in a wide range of NSFW outfits that range from bikinis to lingerie to crop tops and just about any other ensemble that shows major skin.

In her most recent Instagram share, the Maxim model delighted fans with a series of five new photos. In the first image in the series, Bri could be seen posing outside in front of a wall of ads and she tagged herself in Los Angeles. The model sat on a white metal chair, resting one foot on another chair that was just in front of her and the other on the ground. The model left little to the imagination, showing off her toned and tanned legs for the camera while clad in a small, black leather skirt.

Her taut tummy was also on display in the image and she flaunted some major underboob in a sexy red bikini top that featured cut-outs on the bottom. Teresi accessorized the look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings while wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. She also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light lipstick.

The next few images in the series showed the blond bombshell in the same exact outfit but in each one, she was striking a slightly different but still sexy pose. Since the post went live on her page, Bri’s fans have given it a ton of attention. So far, it’s racked up over 17,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of the model’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that her body looks incredible while countless others chimed in using only emoji.

“Such a hot babe, you look sexy in anything that you wear,” one follower wrote, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of the comment.

Loading...

“Can’t choose. They are all stunning. Gorgeous legs,” another fan gushed.

“Just wonderful y beautiful,” a third Instagram user raved along with a bunch of pink heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sent pulses racing in another sexy shot, this time while she was clad in a different bikini as well as a pair of short Daisy Dukes. Like her most recent post, that one earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 18,000 likes.