Abigail Ratchford Rocks Lacy Red Lingerie & Plays With Chopsticks In Sexy Instagram Post

Abigail Ratchford, known by fans as the “Queen of Curves,” delighted her Instagram followers once more on Monday morning with a new double post in which she rocked red lingerie and played with chopsticks.

The photos on Abigail’s Instagram feed showed the model sitting on a luxurious, red, velvet couch. Red curtains of the same material could be seen behind her, as well as a framed painting on the wall. Abigail posed across the couch cushions in a racy red, lace bra that was completely sheer and just barely contained her ample cleavage. The model paired the bra with a matching garter that hugged her toned tummy, with the garter fitting over a dangerously tiny thong. The look left her toned, curvy thighs completely exposed.

Abigail stuck to the red lace theme with her accessories. She wore a tight, red choker around her neck, which included a long strip of fabric that seemed to travel down her chest and cut through the lingerie, connecting every piece together. She finished off the look with dainty, red lace gloves.

To no surprise, the Pennsylvania native also rocked a red makeup look, including red and pink eye shadow, dark pink cheeks, and a muted red lipstick. Her long, black hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

In both of Abigail’s photos, she pulled white, beaded strings out of a Chinese food container using wooden chopsticks. With one knee on each couch cushion and her mouth wide open, Abigail twirled the beads around the chopsticks in the first photo and gazed directly into the camera. The second photo showed the beauty holding the container at her waist and pulling the long beads upwards, this time looking downward. Other containers surrounded her on the couch.

The post garnered over 14,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in under an hour. Many fans left praise for the Fashion Nova ambassador’s flawless physique, while others chose their favorite photo of the two, as she asked in the caption.

“I really want Chinese food now,” one fan quipped.

“Yummy looking babe you are,” another user added.

“One, as those eyes speak volumes,” a third user commented.

Fans seemed mostly torn between the two photos, but an overwhelming majority agreed that she looked amazing on both of them.

Abigail has been sharing plenty of lingerie photos this week. Just yesterday, the bombshell opted for both a black strappy look and a girly pink look, both of which proved to be extremely popular with her fans.