Sommer Ray Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tight Jeans During ‘Golden Hour’

Sommer Ray looked smoking hot in a pair of tight jeans for her latest Instagram photos, which were posted to her account on Sunday night.

Sommer shared a five-slide update, which featured her sporting the form-fitting denim with a skintight gray tank top and a red jacket. The outfit showcased the model’s long, lean legs, tiny waist, curvy hips, and a peek of her cleavage.

The social media stunner accessorized her look with a pair of calf-high snakeskin boots and a black belt. She also had a black leather handbag slung over her shoulder. For jewelry, she wore gold hoop earrings and rocked multiple rings on her fingers.

Sommer’s long, blond hair was worn in a deep side part and styled in wild waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She opted for a full face of makeup in the photos, which she revealed were taken during “golden hour.”

The model sported defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bold pink eye shadow. She had a bronzed glow on her face and added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones. She completed the application with some pink gloss on her full lips.

Sommer appears to be standing on the balcony of a tall building as a gorgeous landscape and setting sun can be seen behind her.

Unsurprisingly, Sommer’s more than 23 million followers fell in love with the snaps, earning the model over 835,000 likes and more than 3,500 comments.

“I do love the view, but I mostly love to look at you,” one of Sommer’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“So glad you never got breast implants. Lol you’re perfect,” another social media user stated.

“Best part of my day. Getting a notification from Sommer,” read a third comment.

“Golden hour is whenever the notifications come through that Sommer Ray posted!” a fourth person gushed over the model.

Although the blond bombshell is mostly covered up in her most recent photos, fans know that she has no qualms about showing some major skin.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sommer recently rocked in photos she posted of her sporting a tiny black-and-white spotted thong bikini.

In the snaps, the model showcased her curvy booty, leaving little to the imagination by wrapping a see-through netted skirt around her waist.

That update also proved to be wildly popular, raking in over 1.4 million likes and more than 8,200 comments to date.