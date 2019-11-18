Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt Showcases Sculpted Abs And Cleavage In Black Bra

Martha Hunt gave her fans something to talk about this weekend when she shared a new photo to Instagram that brought some serious heat to her page.

The snap was shared on Sunday, November 17, and instantly proved to be popular among her 3.1 million followers. In the photo, the Victoria’s Secret Angel stood in front of a white wall decorated with wooden shelves and a large, circular mirror. She posed with her hands on her hips as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze and stripped down to nothing more than a black bra, leaving little to the imagination.

Martha’s decision to ditch her top made for a serious showing of skin that her fans hardly seemed bothered by. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight in the snap, which was only enhanced thanks to the bra’s pushup style. The topless look also allowed for the model to show off her flat midsection and sculpted abs.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell rocked a pair of light wash jeans that boasted a trendy button-fly closure. The bottoms clung tight to Martha’s hips in all the right ways, highlighting her toned legs and killer curves. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled torso even more.

Martha left her look simple, opting not to add any accessories to the look and let her incredible figure take center stage. She wore her blond hair down, with some of it spilling in front of her shoulder while the rest fell behind her back. She also rocked a simple makeup look in the snap that included a light dusting of blush and mascara, allowing her natural beauty and striking features to shine.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model went absolutely wild for the steamy new addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned over 50,000 likes within 18 hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well, where they showered the beauty with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful Martha,” one person wrote.

“You are so freaking perfect,” said another.

“Body goals,” commented a third.

Martha has never been afraid to show some skin on her Instagram page. She recently rocked a similar look on her page in a Polaroid-style snap that saw her sporting a tiny, white bikini top. This look was also a big hit with her fans, who have awarded the photo more than 35,000 likes since being shared to her account.