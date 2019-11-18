Ariel Winter Poses Next To A Vintage Car In An Oversized T-Shirt, And Nothing Else

The 'Modern Family' stunner channeled her inner 'American Graffiti.'

Modern Family star Ariel Winter dropped jaws after being photographed next to a cool vintage car, wearing an oversized t-shirt and nothing else. The picture was posted from the account of Texas based La Compania Car Club, and Ariel herself gave her stamp of approval on the sizzling snap with a like.

In the shot, Ariel channeled her inner American Graffiti by standing in a parking lot next to a light grey Chevy Fleetline. The car was manufactured by the American auto maker between the years of 1941 to 1952, and the car certainly has a late 40s feel to it. In a Facebook post of the picture, La Compania added that they had named the car Sueño Azteca.

Ariel herself was dressed in the previously mentioned oversized white t-shirt. On the front was a graphic design for club, and it read “La Compania Annual Car Show” in yellow script letters. Underneath the writing was an image of a vintage orange pick up truck.

It is unclear whether Ariel rocked the t-shirt as a mini dress ensemble or if she had shorts or a mini skirt on underneath that was simply covered by the oversized nature of the shirt. However, what is clear is that her enviable legs were on full display, and the hem of the t-shirt skirted the top of her thighs in a way that likely made fans go wild.

Ariel completed the look with a trendy pair of chunky sneakers, and wore no other accessories. Her hair was swept up into a messy ponytail, and she wore little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. She added a pop of color to the look with fashionable dark nail polish.

Ariel posed with one hand on the car and the other on her hip, which expertly helped highlight her incredible hourglass figure. She also extended one leg further out to, showing off her long and lean pins, and looked out to the side to give a candid vibe to the shot.

Loading...

In the caption, La Compania explained that the picture was a throwback shot from their Car Show back in March, and asked which other Hollywood stars they should try to contact for next year’s event. That said, fans of the Modern Family star will likely argue that she cannot be beat.

Though Ariel is certainly known for her fantastic figure, fans also love that the stunner often showcases her sense of fun, like attending a car show. Another example was when she wore a plunging top and joked about getting kicked out of a Louis Vuitton shop while sitting an egg chair, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.