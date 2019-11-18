Samantha Hoopes Teases It’s ‘Playtime’ While Flaunting Her Post-Baby Figure In Black Bathing Suit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes was ready for some fun in the sunshine and she looked fabulous in the teaser of it she shared on her Instagram page. The 28-year-old model was in Miami, Florida for the weekend and the new mom was all smiles as she hung out poolside.

The photo that Hoopes shared on Sunday revealed that she was at the Setai hotel in Miami Beach. Samantha wore a flattering one-piece black bathing suit that showed off her flat tummy and curvy hips. She was lounging under an umbrella that was protecting her baby George as she angled her figure to get a bit of sun herself.

Samantha had her long, blond hair pulled back into a messy ponytail and she went all-natural and makeup-free for this casual afternoon by the water. The Sports Illustrated model held a baby toy up over George for him to check out and he was covered up with a hat and full-body sleeper to protect him from the sun.

Hoopes kept her caption simple, noting that it was “playtime” with an added palm tree emoji. The model looked stunning in the shot and many would surely be shocked to learn she had a baby less than two months ago if they didn’t already know.

“Omg you are back in shape!! Crazy! Congrats!!!” raved one of Samantha’s fans.

“Samantha, you look incredible!!!!!” added another follower, who added a thumbs-up emoji at the end of her comment.

“Pre baby body check!!! You are stunning so happy for you and your family,” detailed someone else.

Just a matter of hours before her poolside bathing suit snap, Samantha shared a photo that included her fiance Salvatore Palella and son George. The trio was on an airplane on their way to Miami and Hoopes noted that this was their first trip to the beach as a family.

Samantha has not shared a shot of it yet, but she noted that this would be George’s first time experiencing the sand. She also admitted that she was quite excited to get some sunshine.

Just a few days ago, the Sports Illustrated model shared that she was ready to throw on a bikini for the first time since having George. Other recent Instagram posts have shown Samantha being open about the transformations her body has navigated over the past year, acknowledging that it has taken some time to get back to feeling herself again.

Sports Illustrated model Samantha Hoopes has teased fans that she would “bring sexy back” to her Instagram page soon and it looks as if her weekend bathing suit post was a good way for her to dip her toe back into those waters. Judging by the reaction of her followers, they seem to be in consensus in thinking she looks amazing.