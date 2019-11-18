Curvy Model Ashley Alexiss Rocks Lacy Underwear As She Shows Support For The Patriots

Ashley Alexiss showed her support for the New England Patriots in her underwear and a jersey with an Instagram post — and her fans are going wild for it. On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot in which she rocks a football jersey and a pair of lacy lingerie that puts her famous curves on full display.

The photo shows Alexiss standing in front of a white backdrop as she faced the camera. The model wore a figure-hugging navy jersey with the number 11, which is wide receiver Julian Edelman’s number, on the front. Alexiss is tugging at the bottom of the jersey as she pulls it to the side, revealing her stomach and belly button piercing along the way.

Alexiss teamed her top with a pair of lace underwear featuring Pat Patriot on the front. In addition to her favorite team’s mascot, the lingerie also displays the Pats’ blue and white colors. The bottoms have a lace waistband that sits high on the model’s side, helping showcase her full lower body.

In the image, Alexiss is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly puckered into a smile. Her dirty blonde hair is in a middle part and styled down. Her hair is blowing back, as if by a fan.

She completed her look with expressive makeup marked by dark smokey eyes and light pink shade on her lips.

The post — which Alexiss shared with her almost 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 24,700 likes in under a day. The same time period also brought in upwards of 300 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comment section to praise the image, while also showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Can I say “Yay” and “Boo” at the same time?” one user wrote.

“Beautiful and wearing a winning shirt [thumbs up emoji] GO PAT’S,” said another fan, finishing the comment off with a flexed bicep emoji.

“I am in love!!!! GO PATS!!!!” a third fan raved.

This isn’t the first time Alexiss has stripped down to her lingerie for a post. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Alexiss took to her Instagram page just a few days ago to share a snapshot in which she rocked nothing but a lilac bra that left little to the imagination.