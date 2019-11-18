‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny & Evan Grow Close, Kayla & Justin Reminisce

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, November 18, 2019 reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will continue to grow closer to his new friend, Evan — who has been revealed as baby David’s new nanny.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Sonny will open up to Evan even further about the current state of his life. The two are likely to speak about the death of Sonny’s mother, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), and how his longtime love and husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), was involved.

Sonny may also speak to Evan about the state of his marriage and how it’s been raising the couple’s daughter, Arianna, with her mother Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) while Will has been in prison.

Of course, all of this happened during the wild one-year time just that the soap has recently taken on. The jump is bringing new revelations every day, and using flashback sequences to explain how the characters ended up where they are today.

Meanwhile, Sonny’s father, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will be spending time with his new girlfriend, Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). The pair were revealed to be in a romantic relationship on Friday’s show.

On Monday, Justin and Kayla will reminisce about their relationship so far, and it will likely be revealed exactly how they ended up together.

It’s already been hinted that Kayla was there for Justin following his wife’s death, and that the couple formed a strong bond as he grieved his lost love. However, fans will seemingly get a deeper look into the love story as the week progresses.

Elsewhere in Salem, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), will return home to find an interesting scene. On Friday it was revealed that Marlena had spent the better part of a year out of town working at a remote location. She left her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) behind in Salem, which may prove to be a big mistake.

While Marlena was gone, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) still believe that she’s Princess Gina, has been trying to sink her hooks into John. She made up a story about her home flooding and ultimately wormed her way into living with John.

However, now that Marlena is back she’ll not only question John and Hope’s strongly bonded friendship, but possibly their romantic feelings towards one another as well.

In addition, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) will continue to be in disagreement about Stefano. Chad has told Abby that he’s been speaking with his father, but she refuses to believe it unless Stefano agrees to meet with him face-to-face.

The drama has only been building on Days of Our Lives since the time jump, and fans can’t afford to miss a moment of the action.