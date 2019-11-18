Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris & Prince Recreate Childhood Photos Taken By Late Father

Michael Jackson’s kids Paris Jackson and her brother Prince have recreated two childhood photos taken by the late King of Pop and posted the updated images to Instagram. The siblings were photographed side-by-side for Vogue Magazine as they readied themselves to attend a music industry event.

First in the post is a video of Paris putting on a stunning Alexander McQueen ballgown for the photos where she said she “felt like a princess.”

“I never went to prom,” she said. “I skipped it to go see Metallica so this feels nice.”

“Tinkerbell, very nice. Pretty,” Prince complimented his sister in the Instagram clip, after which she gave him a big hug.

After the video is a photo taken on a rooftop, where Paris is seated and her brother is standing next to her.

The third part of the post is a photo of the two taken when they were children. A young Prince is wearing a suit and is seen kissing his sister’s hand as they stood on a path surrounded by trees and grass. In the childhood photo, Paris is wearing a white dress and flower crown.

For the next image, the siblings are seen standing next to one another as adults. This image is followed by an adorable photo of the twosome holding hands as little children in the same pose.

Fans were thrilled to see the siblings of the late singer posing together for the new images and loved the throwback pics as well.

“Skipped prom to see Metallica! Omg iconic!” quipped one Instagram fan of Paris’ statement in the video where she said she missed her senior prom to go to a rock concert.

“OMG so cute!! Our sis or brother is our best friend for the rest of our life,” said a second fan.

A third fan commented, “Omg cuties. love this sibling partnership that you two have.”

Loading...

In an accompanying YouTube video for Vogue Magazine, the two were seen readying themselves to attend an event — the Ryan Gordy Foundation Celebrates 60 Years of Motown. The siblings revealed in the video that Motown music was an important part of their childhood.

Paris and Prince Jackson presented a special award to Motown founder Berry Gordy at the event. Their father, Michael Jackson, was a big part of the Motown family through his family band The Jackson 5.

The Jackson 5, comprised of brothers Michael, Tito, Jermaine, Randy, and Marlon, were brought to Berry Gordy’s attention by Bobby Taylor of the singing group the Vancouvers, reported The Motown Museum website. The band would explode onto the pop and R&B charts in 1969 and would eventually record 17 singles reaching the R&B Top 10 during their six and a half years with the label.

Paris is a singer, like her famous father, and a model. Prince has been a television correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and founded the Heal Los Angeles charity to continue his father’s Heal the World initiatives. The two also have a younger sibling Blanket, now known as Bigi.