‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Flaunts Killer Curves In Bedazzled Mini Dress

Camille Kostek attended the Revolve Awards this weekend where she looked nothing short of stunning, as usual.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Cover Girl had been teasing her look from the event on Instagram by sharing head shots, and even a short video clip of her glam and “Polly Pocket” pony tail. Last night, however, she finally treated her 675,000 followers to a full look at her ensemble, and it certainly did not disappoint.

The newest edition to Camille’s Instagram feed included two separate shots from the evening edited together into a single photo, providing a glimpse at her ensemble from multiple angles.

The two-for-one snap saw the blond bombshell rocking a daringly short mini dress that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The piece was of a nude color, and featured a unique, bedazzled design made up of silver beading that alone was enough to turn heads. Among the arrangement was a thick, vertical strip of beads that spanned the entire length of the front of the garment, while another fell horizontally along the babe’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Meanwhile, its tight fabric clung to the model’s famous curves in all of the right ways, highlighting her peachy derriere as she turned for the camera to capture a profile shot. The dress also boasted a dangerously short length that barely grazed to the middle of her thighs, giving her fans a peak at her long, toned legs.

Camille carried a small silver clutch bag to hold her belongings for the evening, and wore a pair of dainty, diamond stud earrings for even more bling. Her platinum tresses were styled in a flirty ponytail for the evening that sat high on top of her head. The sleek updo kept her hair from falling in front of her face, allowing her to show off her stunning makeup look that consisted of a glossy lip, highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

To no surprise, the latest addition to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s page proved to be extremely popular with her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has already earned more than 24,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live to Instagram. Many users flocked to the comments section as well in order to shower the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Ugghhh girl you are flawless. The dress is absolutely gorgeous!!” one person wrote.

Another fan said they were “obsessed” with Camille’s outfit

“If I had words to describe how I feel about this look I’d write it in this comment but too shook rn at how unbelievable this is to try and think of any,” commented a third.

No matter what she is wearing in her Instagram photos, Camille knows how to drive her fans absolutely wild. Another recent addition to her page saw her stripping down to nothing more than a black bikini with buckle-style straps that left very little to the imagination. The beach day look was also a huge hit with her followers, earning over 41,000 likes since being added to her page.