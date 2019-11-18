Sofia Richie Reportedly Wants To Move To NYC With Scott Disick To ‘Help Her Modeling Career’

Sofia Richie is reportedly ready to leave California — and the Kardashian-Jenners — behind for the sake of her career. According to an exclusive report from Radar Online, the 21-year-old model is allegedly working to convince her boyfriend, Scott Disick, 36, to move to New York City with her, as she believes it will help further her modeling career.

As fans know, Scott hails originally from Eastport, New York, which is about two hours away from the Big Apple. Sofia reportedly feels that the move will help both of them reconnect with old loved ones.

“She’s been talking about this for a while, because it will help her modeling career and she has more friends in New York, as does Scott,” an inside source reportedly told the publication.

However, there is one thing keeping Scott tied to California and making him hesitant to leave — the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“He’s always been nervous about turning his back on the family for too long, out of fear that he’ll be frozen out or replaced by someone else,” the source added.

To help ease Scott into the change and see how things go, Sofia has reportedly proposed splitting their time between the two states.

“Sofia’s thrilled and Scott’s cautiously excited, if still a little nervous,” the source revealed.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will know that Scott spends much of his time with the famous family, especially his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with. He and Sofia have become an integral part in the children’s lives, having even traveled on vacations with them and Kourtney.

Scott is also very close friends with Khloe Kardashian, and Sofia has recently grown close with the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie Jenner.

However, Sofia has reportedly not always felt comfortable with herself and her boyfriend playing such a vital role in his ex’s life, which may have something to do with the possible move as well.

Scott seems to be aware of this, though, and even expressed his worries back in October during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott, Sofia, Kourtney, and the kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — had just gone on a vacation together in Finland, which was documented on the series. Scott revealed that he worries Sofia may not be comfortable going on these trips with the family because she doesn’t always “fit into everything.”

“Everyone has different things. And I want you to be comfortable. I want Sofia to be comfortable,” he told Kourtney during the episode, per Cosmopolitan.