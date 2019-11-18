Carrie Underwood Flaunts Figure While Getting Sweaty During Medicine Ball Workout

Singer Carrie Underwood put her curves on display while working out in a video uploaded to Instagram by her activewear company, Calia by Carrie.

In the update, the “Cry Pretty” singer was working out with a medicine ball. The clip begins with a close-up angle in slow-motion, showing her face dewy with sweat. With a determined look, the singer held the ball and raised it above her head while turning to the side.

The video then sped up as the singer turned and threw the ball on the floor, catching it as it bounced. She repeated the same motion before slamming it on the mat one final time as if she had just completed a grueling workout. The video panned out, showing that Carrie was exercising in an area with a bosu ball behind her on a workout mat. Light flooded in from a large door as she flaunted her body in the athletic wear.

Carrie’s outfit was presumably from her company. The comfortable-looking set included a light green tank top that had a keyhole opening in the back, which she wore over a black workout bra. She paired the top with black yoga pants that featured a white pattern on the calves. She also sported a pair of white trainers.

The “Jesus, Take The Wheel” singer looked fresh-faced, appearing to wear little, if any, makeup. Her hair was pulled back in a high ponytail with a few tendrils hanging down around her face. She accessorized the look with a couple of simple stud earrings.

The post’s caption was inspirational, encouraging Carrie’s followers to give it their all when working out. A few fans chimed in and thanked the account for posting positive messages.

“You go girl get her done,” one follower said.

“Love this Monday motivation,” another fan wrote.

Fans of the superstar know that Carrie models pieces from Calia on occasion, which generally show up on the company’s Instagram page. The account also shows other women modeling in the athletic wear, but fans of the singer love to see her in the clothing. They also seem to love it when she shares videos of her working out.

The casual attire is quite different than many of the glamorous looks Carrie’s fans are used to seeing on her personal Instagram page. The “All-American Girl” singer recently looked stunning in a variety of outfits when she hosted the CMA Awards earlier this month.