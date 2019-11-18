Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Flaunts Her ‘Buns Of Steel’ In New Videos

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin was all about showcasing her pert derriere in her latest set of Instagram videos.

On Sunday, Lewin shared a post that contained five short video clips showing followers how she achieves her “Buns of Steel.” Michelle was wearing a workout ensemble of skintight leggings and a matching sports bra from her own line, and it perfectly showcased all the Venezuelan beauty’s muscular curves.

As the set of videos started, Michelle was filmed from the back with the shot close in on her booty. She took a couple of confident strides forward before suddenly turning, smiling, and telling viewers it was time to get going.

Lewin wrote a lengthy caption in Spanish to explain the exercises she recommended for fans anxious to focus on their booty. Within each short video clip, Michelle added English captions so that all of her followers could get a sense of the exercises she was demonstrating and hear her guidance on proper form.

The workout clips were filmed in Michelle’s home using just a floor mat, some dumbbells, and a bench. It looks as if Lewin was determined to show that anybody can do this series of exercises anywhere, without needing a full gym or expensive equipment.

The various videos showed not only how Lewin works to achieve her toned derriere, but it showcased several other notorious areas of Michelle’s fit physique. Her chiseled abs, toned legs, and strong arms were on full display in these clips as well.

The response to Lewin’s latest workout tips has been a hit with her millions of Instagram followers. More than 52,000 people have liked the post and more than 300 have added comments praising the fitness models moves and figure.

“Wow fantastic workout…beautiful results,” detailed one fan.

“Love ur booty baby,” teased another follower.

“Perfect body,” noted an impressed supporter.

Since this is a series of video clips put together in one post, Lewin’s fans can’t see exactly how crazy people have gone in viewing these. However, many of Michelle’s video clips easily top 1 million views within just a day or two. For example, the Venezuelan bombshell recently shared a fun video showing her doing the limbo under a parking garage gate, and even that relatively silly clip was watched almost 1.25 million times.

Michelle Lewin always keeps her millions of social media followers buzzing with her fitness videos, and this latest post seemed to motivate many to try these exercises themselves.