Kelly Ripa’s Daughter, Lola Consuelos, Stuns In Little Black Dress For Night Out With Friends

New York University freshman Lola Consuelos looked beautiful in a little black dress during a night out with friends. The daughter of Live! With Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa and Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos was tagged by a friend in a sweet post that wished another girl a happy birthday.

In the group picture, Lola, who was positioned at the far right, stunned in a black spaghetti strap tank dress. To keep herself warm in the November chill, she also added a trendy black denim jacket with silver buttons. Lola kept her makeup look simple, with just the faintest brush of bronzer and some eyeliner, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Her hair was styled into a sleek and chic ponytail, and she accessorized with a gold drop necklace and fashionable oversized gold hoop earrings. She posed by angling herself slightly, likely so that everyone would be able to fit in the frame of the shot, and gave the smallest of smiles to the camera.

The picture was taken selfie style with a mirror in a bathroom, and included six of Lola’s friends. The five girls in the party looked gorgeous in their own rights. All dressed in black, one almost matched Lola in a similar little black dress, though this one sported more ruching details. Other friends stunned in attire that included leather pants, sheer net shirts, and crop tops.

The male friend in the group looked dashing by adding a pop of color in the pic, with a heart antenna headband accenting his black hoodie ensemble.

The group all looked in good spirits, and fans of the Ripa-Consuelos family will no doubt be happy to see the NYU freshman flourishing at her new school.

The tagged birthday girl seemed to have been delighted with the sweet post, and made her appreciation known in the comments.

“I love this sm [so much],” she gushed in one comment. “Fam,” she added in a second one, along with three pink heart emoji.

The group above included many members of when Lola went out to celebrate Halloween, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, mom Kelly Ripa was happy to report earlier this month that her daughter has been loving her college experience.

“She loves it, she loves it,” she confessed to guest Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Anderson Cooper (via People).

“When she was a little girl, like, 3 years old, she used to play dorm room in her bedroom,” Ripa added. “So this is like a girl who was meant to live away from us. She was born to live outside of the house!”