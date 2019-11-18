Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Shows Skin In Plunging Swimsuit

The 25-year-old German beauty stunned in a skin-tight swimsuit.

Lorena Rae didn’t leave too much to the imagination in her latest swimwear look. The gorgeous model flashed some skin in a flawless new shot that was posted to the official Instagram account of Devon Windsor’s swim line, Devon Windsor Swim, on November 17. It showed the dazzling Victoria’s Secret model as she put her toned body on show at the beach.

The German beauty posed in a skin-tight white one-piece for the photo, which appeared to be part of a recent professional photo shoot for the brand, that only launched earlier this year.

In the snap, Devon could be seen as she soaked up the sun somewhere very tropical. She looked directly into the camera and posed with one arm up and the other stretched outwards while making the most of the shade in a cabana.

The 25-year-old beauty proved she wasn’t afraid to show a little skin in the bathing suit, which was a fully white plunging one-piece with underwired cups. Lorena’s slim waist was also highlighted in the light and summer ensemble, as the bathing suit featured a belt across her middle with a silver clasp that rested on her torso.

The structured look appeared to be ribbed to highlight Lorena’s enviable figure, while her long legs were on show as she kneeled on a sunbed.

The star was going for a full on island vibe during the professional shoot and proved it with her fun choice of accessories. Channelling her inner beach goddess, she sported a chunky shell necklace around her neck with what appeared to be a large pearl dangling in the center.

The beauty had her long brunette hair tied up away from her face as she rocked a tight bun on the top of her head. She kept her makeup natural while she showed off her natural beauty and her glowing tan.

Though Devon Windsor Swim didn’t reveal in the upload exactly where the photo was taken, the clear sands and stunning blue ocean could be seen in the background behind her. The brand did confirm in the caption that Lorena was modeling the Freya full-piece.

Loading...

The swimsuit look is now available online and comes in a range of different patterns and prints, including several different color polka dot combinations, plain black, or even a fun blue and white zebra print.

Lorena often serves as a model for Devon’s swim line and has even appeared alongside her fellow Victoria’s Secret star in several different photo shoots for the brand.

She and Devon are notoriously close friends. Lorena was even spotted spending some time on the tropical Caribbean island of St. Barts last week to attend the star’s wedding with Johnny “Dex” Barbara. She shared a sizzling shot from the beach as she rocked a sheer top over her bikini.