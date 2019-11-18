‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson’s Husband Shane Failed The Bar Exam Again

Shane Simpson took the exam for a fourth time but was unsuccessful.

Emily Simpson‘s husband, Shane Simpson, has failed the bar exam for a second time.

On November 17, All About the Real Housewives confirmed the news with readers, explaining that after taking the test for the fourth time earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her family were dealt with the unfortunate news of Shane having failed again.

According to the report, Shane took the bar exam twice this year, once in February and again in July.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Shane was seen studying for the bar exam throughout the early episodes of Season 14 and during one episode, the stress of the test appeared to be having a negative impact on their relationship. While Emily, who has taken the exam and passed, felt it would be appropriate for her husband to open up to her about the challenges he was facing, Shane refused to do so and dealt her with a continuous string of jokes.

Following Shane’s July exam, the official results were published on November 17.

Because he failed the bar exam, Shane isn’t currently allowed to practice law in California. Instead, he will have to try for a fifth time but won’t be eligible to do so until February 2020.

During an interview with The Daily Dish in October, Emily spoke out about her husband’s failed bar exam in February and admitted that it was devastating to learn that Shane hadn’t passed before noting that she passed on her first try back in 2005.

“I feel badly, but I give him a lot of credit for doing what he did, and he did it with millions of people watching,” Emily shared. “I mean, when I took the bar exam in ’05, it was like, just my family knew I was taking it. And for him to go through that and to take it and for millions of people to judge and have opinions about it, I mean, I think that was a pretty brave thing to do.”

Before relocating to California with Emily and their three kids, Shane worked as a practicing lawyer in Utah.

While Emily and her family were forced to pick up the slack when Shane was away studying and preparing for the bar exam earlier this year, Shane stepped up for her, as The Inquisitr recently reported, after she underwent hip replacement surgery at the end of last month.