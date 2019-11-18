Madison Beer Stuns In Sheer Gown With Plunging Neck And Daringly High Side Slit At TrevorLive Charity Gala

Madison Beer hit the orange carpet this weekend for the Trevor Project’s TrevorLive charity gala, and she looked nothing short of stunning, as usual.

Photos shared by The Daily Mail showed the “Fools” singer attending the event, which celebrates the Trevor Project’s mission to end youth suicide in the LGBTQ community, on Sunday, November 17 in Beverly Hills, California.

The 20-year-old showed off her incredible sense of style as she posed for the slew of paparazzi in a gorgeous white gown that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

Madison’s unique look for the evening was an asymmetrical, Grecian-inspired dress that was made of a sheer white fabric and adorned with sparkling silver accents. It boasted a single, batwing-style sleeve on one side, while the other side was sleeveless, leaving one of the singer’s toned arms completely exposed.

The garment also featured a deep, plunging neckline that spanned nearly the entire length of Madison’s torso, flashing an ample of cleavage and some serious sideboob as she posed for the cameras.

Upping the ante of her look was a daring side slit that started high up on her hips, teasing a glimpse of the pop star’s flat midsection and trim waist – though it could have easily revealed even more and made for a serious wardrobe malfunction. The opening also showcased one of Madison’s long, sculpted legs in its entirety, as well as the strappy white heels she added to the look.

The “Dear Society” singer gave her look some bling by accessorizing with a pair of large hoop earrings and a single cuff bracelet. Her perfectly manicured fingers were also adorned with a slew of statement rings.

Madison wore her long, brunette tresses down in loose waves that were perfectly parted in the middle, and cascaded behind her shoulders and down her back. She also donned a simple makeup look that included a light pink lip gloss, dusting of matching blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing brown eyes pop.

As noted by The Daily Mail, Madison was only one of the many stars that showed up for the event. Posts from the evening shared to the Trevor Project’s Instagram account also revealed that other guests included Debby Ryan, Jane Lynch, Lance Bass, and Alyson Stoner, among others.

Loading...

This is only the most recent case of Madison showing off her incredible fashion sense. A rare Instagram post shared by the singer saw her pulling off a grunge-chic look that included a skimpy leopard-print top and baggy, distressed jeans. The ensemble was quite the opposite of what she sported at last night’s gala, though still was a huge hit with her fans, as the photos have earned over 1.1 million likes and more than 3,500 comments since being shared to her page.